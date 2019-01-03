WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County's Fire Chief Jimmy Williams, 54, was laid to rest on Friday.

Family, friends and people in and around the community packed into Second Baptist Church in Warner Robins to say a final farewell to Williams who died on Tuesday from stage four pancreatic cancer.

Williams served the Houston County Fire Department for 36 years, and as fire chief and EMA director for 24 years.

The service started with a welcome and a word of prayer from Dr. Jim Perdue. Perdue welcomed the funeral attendees by showing gratitude for their support to the family and urging them to continue their love and support in the days to come.

The service continued with a solo of "It Is Well With My Soul" by Steven Hornyak.

Perdue returned to the podium to give a brief eulogy. He started with giving a timeline of Williams' life growing up in Warner Robins, noting that one of Williams' favorite and most proud memories of going to Northside High School was meeting his wife and high school sweetheart, Denise.

He praised Williams for his dedication and devotion to his family and community.

Chaplain Ashley Tyree with the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs spoke briefly about Chief Williams and his Christ-like character.

"I'll never forget the first time I ever met him. The thing that stood out to me was that he was a gentleman."

Tyree said he believes with all his heart that Williams is in heaven.

Williams' friend and colleague, Chief Investigator William Smith with the Houston County Fire Department approached the podium and gave an emotional speech about his countless days working with Williams.

Smith began working alongside Chief Williams as his assistant at the Alberta Fire Department and followed him to Houston County. Smith explained that Williams was always there to support and help him with his endeavors in his career.

"When he sees a spark in a child and sees they have a desire for the fire service, he gives them his support 100 percent," he added, describing Williams as an unending support system.

He concluded by showing his gratitude for Williams and his devotion to his family and community. "Jimmy Williams, you are my chief, you are my colleague, but most of all, you are my friend," he said before leaving the podium to salute the flag-draped casket.

Following a second solo from Hornyak, Perdue returned to the podium to give the final message. "He was a servant. He loved to serve," he said.

"He did what he loved, and he did it because he loved his family," he explained about Williams' busy life fighting fires.

Perdue stressed to Williams' wife and children that Williams loved and was proud of them. He said that he was looking forward to slowing down some day in order to devote even more time to his family that he cherished so dearly.

Perdue described Williams as a true servant.

He explained that there's a difference between serving the church and genuinely serving the Lord. "What he did in serving the Lord in so many ways...he did what he was created to do," he said of Williams.

"He served his purpose."

The service concluded with a final solo of "Amazing Grace" by Hornyak and a closing prayer from Perdue.

A burial was held at Magnolia Park Cemetery following the service.