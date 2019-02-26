Houston County's longtime fire chief died Tuesday morning after a battle with cancer.

Chief Jimmy Williams died around 6:30 a.m. at Perry Hospital's Serenity Hospice, according to Assistant Fire Chief Chris Stoner.

Williams announced last year that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He'd been with the fire department for 36 years, and chief and EMA director for 24.

Stoner told 13WMAZ that he and fellow firefighters were escorting Williams' body to the McCullough Funeral Home.

No funeral arrangements have been set.

