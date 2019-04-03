MACON, Ga. — A Sandersville beauty queen is donating stuffed backpacks to kids in foster care.

Allison Wilkinson says while adopting one of her sons, she learned some children in the system are only given trash bags for their belongings.

"This is a very sad and scary time for children, and they're already hurting and confused, and to give them a trash bag belittles them," said Wilkinson.

So she fills each bag with things like a coloring books, a toothbrush, toothpaste and blankets.

Wilkinson says she's given away 500 bags to children in the foster care system so far.

"It makes me emotional to think about being able to help someone else. I want to set a good example for my boys," said Wilkinson.

Wilkinson started her 'Queen of Bags' initiative shortly after she joined beauty pageants.

Recently, she was crowned Earth's Eco Mrs. USA 2019 in Las Vegas.

Through her platform, she says she'll continue to be an advocate for foster and adoption programs and focus on what's important to her.

"Make every child feel special, loved and wanted," said Wilkinson.

Wilkinson says she plans to stuff and donate 100 more bags in a couple weeks.