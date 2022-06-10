Model A Ford enthusiasts tour Central Georgia

About 45 members of the Club toured the Hay House and Cannonball House in Macon

MACON, Ga. — It's not often that you see a Model A Ford on the road. That's why members from two Georgia chapters of the Model A Restorers Club are visiting Central Georgia this weekend.

Jim Hunter, the Director of the Southside A's Model A Club says what makes the Model A so special is their age.

"They're so unique. They were made from 1928 to 1931, but you don't see many on the road anymore," Hunter said.

The antique car enthusiasts enjoy taking their cars on the road to show them off to people who may have never seen the nearly century-old cars up close.