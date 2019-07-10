MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department is holding events over the next few days to commemorate National Fire Prevention Week.

Members of the department will install fire alarms in homes and teach families how to create a proper fire escape plan.

"Smoke alarms are so important because they're your early notification. These five dollar pieces of equipment have saved millions of lives," Macon-Bibb Fire Prevention Director Brenda Thomas said.

Fire Prevention Week is always recognized during the week of Oct. 8 and 9 in honor of the Great Chicago Fire that happened on those days back in 1871.

Thomas says the week could not have come at a better time.

She says this week they can spend time spreading the news about why it is not safe to issue burn permits right now.

"Because of all the extremely hot weather conditions we’ve had its not a safe practice to issue those burn permits," Thomas said.

The fire department can get this message to the community this week while teaching a lesson.

"So we ask that you all be very patient with us and be compassionate about what we are doing, and it's all about the safety and it’s just not good to do at this time," Thomas said.

The fire department will be at the Bartlett Crossing Community on Thursday to install fire alarms from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone interested in more events happening this week or getting a fire alarm installed for free can call the Fire Prevention Center at 478-751-9180.

