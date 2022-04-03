14-year-old arrested, charged with murder in DeKalb gas station shooting

A 28-year-old victim, described as an innocent bystander was identified earlier Friday by police.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police said Friday afternoon that a 14-year-old had been arrested and charged with murder in a gas station shooting the night before.

The shooting left one victim, described as an innocent bystander, dead Thursday night. That victim was identified earlier Friday as 28-year-old John Battle.

In addition to a felony murder charge, DeKalb Police said the teenager faces an armed robbery charge in the shooting, which happened along Covington Highway on Thursday evening.

Investigators said Battle, a woman, and a child were driving away from a Shell gas station when a group of people were arguing and started shooting at each other. A bullet struck Battle — who was not involved in the argument — amid the gunfire while he was inside his car, causing him to wreck.

Battle died from his injuries, but police said the the woman and child are not seriously injured. Police have not indicated Battle's relationship to his passengers.

One of the men who was involved in the dispute at the gas station was also shot. He is recovering from his injuries at a local hospital.