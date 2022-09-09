15-year-old in stable condition after being shot in chest on Worsham Avenue in Macon

Deputies say a 15-year-old was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent after he was shot in the chest.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a teen was shot in the 4100 block of Worsham Avenue Friday evening.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 6 p.m. about a shooting in the area. When they made it to the scene, deputies found a 15-year-old boy with a single gunshot to the upper chest.

The victim was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

This case is still under investigations.