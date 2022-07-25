3 suspects arrested, charged after Bleckley County brothers, ages 2 and 4, shot in bed

Dahmon Jacquez Lemmon, 23, Jaquiese Stephen Finley, 29, and Kamau Zyon Pasby, 20, were arrested Monday.

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Three suspects are in custody after a boy was killed and his brother wounded after a shooting in Bleckley County last Monday.

According to a release from the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office, Dahmon Jacquez Lemmon, 23, Jaquiese Stephen Finley, 29, and Kamau Zyon Pasby, 20, were arrested Monday.

The charges are as follows:

Dahmon Jacquez Lemmon, 23, of Cochran is charged with Felony Murder, (2) counts of Aggravated Assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Jaquiese Stephen Finley, 29, of Cochran is being charged with party to the crime of Murder and party to the crime of Aggravated Assault.

Kamau Zyon Pasby, 20, of Cochran is being charged with party to the crime of Murder and party to the crime of Aggravated Assault.

The release says more charges will be coming.

The shooting happened at Deer Run Apartments on Lucas Road in Cochran just after midnight on July 18 when deputies found 2-year-old Yasir Satterwhite shot and killed.

4-year-old Tamir Satterwhite was also shot and transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon to undergo surgery.

In the release, Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody said, “This investigation took a tremendous amount of dedication from all agencies and I greatly appreciate everyone who assisted the Sheriff’s Office in this case.”