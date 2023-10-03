60 guns stolen from Howard's Pawn & Jewelry on Mercer University Drive

The suspects entered the pawn shop through a large hole in a brick wall.

MACON, Ga. — Around 60 guns were stolen from a Macon pawn shop last week, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Burglars entered Howard's Pawn & Jewelry on Mercer University Drive through a large hole in a brick wall.

Bibb investigators and the ATF are working together on the investigation. Over the weekend investigators received an inventory list from Howard's that included around 60 guns stolen from the shop.