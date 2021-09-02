More than 60 arrested in Bibb County 'Operation Street Sweep'

"Operation Street Sweep" took place from August 27 through August 29 and was the sheriff's office's latest effort in stopping crime in the county.

MACON, Ga. — More than 60 people have been arrested as a result of a recent crime operation in Bibb County.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Thursday, the investigation, "Operation Street Sweep," took place from August 27 through August 29 and was the sheriff's office's latest effort in stopping crime in the county.

The release says thanks to Crimestoppers tips, deputies found the locations of four people who had outstanding warrants. 64 people were arrested and 31 outstanding warrants and 389 citations were issued.

In addition, 25 people were charged with DUI.

Here are the suspects arrested along with their charges:

1.Robert Kyle Barthelemy – age 28- Armed Robbery / Theft by Taking- Felony ----Crimestoppers arrest

2.Chloe Rae Campos-Huff- age 24- Hindering apprehension / Hold for Okaloosa County, Florida

3.Dequais Julon Threatt- age 34- (2cts) Cruelty to Animals - Crimestoppers arrest

4.Erika Ann Layton – age 22- Forgery – 1st degree - Crimestoppers arrest

5. Krystal Dawn Evans - age 37- Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, or Methamphetamine/ Probation Violation Felony/ Contempt of City Court

6. Willie Joe Williams – age 39- Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers /Giving False Name , Address, or Birthdate to Law Enforcement Officers/Alcohol- Liquor Offense/ Probation Violation- Felony /Failure to Appear-Felony

7. Natwan Shurroderick Willis – age 38- Probation Violation- State Court / Bench Warrant- State Court

8. Christopher Shawn Shinholster – age 44- Purchase. Possess or Have Control of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic in Schedule II / Contempt of Court / Probation Violation- Misdemeanor / Probation Violation- Felony

9. Darren Sheron High – age 36- (16 cts.) of Failure to Appear- Felony/ Probation Violation-Felony - Crimestoppers arrest

10. Kelly Dewayne Johnson – age 31- Purchase Possess or Have Control of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic in Schedule II/ Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of or Attempt to Commit Felonies/ Traffic Motor Vehicle Offense

11.Travis Slay Odums – age 18- Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana / Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

12. Jecarrius Travonne Porter – age 20

Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana / Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

13. Kaneza Rikial Owens – age 26

Probation Violation - Misdemeanor

14. Henry Emanuel Mays – age 37- Hold for Houston County

15. Angel Lou Colquitt – age 29- Hold for Spaulding County

16. Cody Mackulum Solomon – age 23- Aggravated Stalking

17. Andrea Michelle Gary – age 33- Purchase, Possess or Have Control of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic in Schedule II

18. Casey Elijah Haywood – age 38- Purchase, Possess, or Have Control of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic in Schedule II/ (2cts) Traffic/Motor Vehicle Offense/ Theft by Receiving Stolen Property-Felony/ Possession of Firearm or Knife During a Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies

19. Antonio Deshawn Gordon – age 24- DUI- Driving Under the Influence of Multiple Substances/ (2cts) Traffic/Motor Vehicle Offense/ Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement/ Acquiring License Plate for Purpose of Concealing Identification of Motor Vehicle

20. Danielle Jordan Malloy – age 42- Driving while License Suspended or Revoked/ Traffic/Motor Vehicle Offense/ Knowing Making a False Statement Pertaining to Motor Vehicle Insurance Requirement

21. Geneo Lavelle Taylor – age 50- Receipt, Possession or Transfer of firearm by Convicted Felon or Felony First Offender, Hold for Dooly County

22. Meontrel Jamarius Girtman – age 19- Entering Automobile or Other Motor Vehicle with the Intent to Commit Theft or Felony

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property- Felony

23. Laquinta Tanise Ross -age 33

Hold for Baldwin County

24. Eugene Cobb Jr. - age 23- Receipt, Possession or Transfer of firearm by Convicted Felon or Felony First Offender/ Probation Violation- Felony

25. Quinderrius Dejuan Randall - age 31- Theft by Receiving stolen property – Felony Probation Violation -Felony

26. Ricardo Lawrence-age 46- Marijuana-Possess Less than 1 ounce/Driving While License is Suspended or Revoked-Misdemeanor/Knowingly Driving a Motor Vehicle on Suspended, Canceled , or Revoked Registration/ Traffic/Motor Vehicle Offense/ Affixing Materials that Reduce or Increase Light Transmission/Reflectance of Windows/Windshields

27. Darryl Bernard Johnson -age 56-Giving False Name, Address, or Birthdate to Law Enforcement Officer/Probation Violation – Felony

28. Keon Brashaun Smith – age 33- Receipt, Possession or Transfer of firearm by Convicted Felon or Felony First Offender/ Probation Violation -Felony

29. Addarious Kentrell Brown- age 20- Traffic Violation/ Driving While License is Suspended or Revoked-Misdemeanor / Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer

30. Robert Eugene Fuller- age 55- (2cts) Traffic/Motor Offense Driving While License is Suspended or Revoked-misdemeanor / Giving False Name, Address, or Birthdate to Law Enforcement Officer/ Probation Violation- Misdemeanor

31. Frederick Fruster – age 56- DUI, Traffic Motor Offense/ Alcohol/ Liquor Offense/ Knowingly Driving Motor Vehicle on Suspended, Canceled, or Revoked Registration

32. Raymond Clark III- age 35- DUI, Traffic/Motor Offense

33. Robert Anthony Crenshaw- age 40- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer/ (2cts) of Traffic/Motor Offense

34. Latoya Savannah Wright – age 32- Driving While License is Suspended or Revoked-Misdemeanor/ (3 cts) Traffic Motor Offense

35. Larry Gene Simmons – age 64- DUI

36. Karlie Megan Portivent – age 38- DUI

37. Miguel Lara – age 29- DUI / (2cts) Traffic/Motor Offense

38. Amy Lynn Thompson- age 44- DUI

39. Niaira Lanay Dawson- age 21- DUI/ Traffic/Motor Offense

40. Stefani Taalyan Jenkins- age 24

DUI/ Probation Violation- Felony/ Traffic/Motor Vehicle Offense

41. Nigel Savon Bell- age 26- (2cts) 2 Traffic/Motor vehicle Offense/ DUI/ Driving while license suspending or revoked

42. Tecovian Javon Chapman – age 40- DUI, Traffic/Motor vehicle offense

43. Brandy Christine Riner- age 30- (2cts)Traffic/Motor vehicle offense, Driving while license suspended or revoked

44. Kendrall Dale Madison Jr.- age 35- (3cts) Traffic/Motor vehicle offense/ Driving while license suspended or revoked/ Probation violation

45. Christopher Henry Earley Sr.- age 36- Driving while license suspended or revoked, Probation violation

46. Germany Tramaine Carswell – age 32

(2cts) Traffic/Motor vehicle offense, Driving while license suspended or revoked, Probation violation, DUI, (3 cts) Contempt of Court

47. Godfrey Dewayne Gay – age 51- DUI /Driving without a valid license/ traffic/ Motor vehicle offense)

48. Cynthia Renee Brown – age 55- (4cts.) Traffic/Motor vehicle offense/ Driving while license suspended or revoked /Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, or revoked registration/ Failure to appear for finger printable charge/ Hold for Houston County

49. Antivan Tillman – age 40- DUI, Traffic/Motor vehicle offense

50. Javorian Quintarius Sims- age 27- DUI, (5cts) of Traffic/ Motor vehicle offense/ (2cts) of Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer/ Driving while license suspended or revoked/ criminal trespass /Theft by receiving/ possession of a firearm by a convicted felon/ probation violation

51. Antwon Sharod Conerly – age 32- DUI, (3cts) Traffic/ Motor vehicle offense /Marijuana-possession less than 1oz/ Bench warrant served state court

52. Napolian Armstrong Jr. – age 55- DUI /Traffic/Motor vehicle offense

53. Al Terrell Trae Various Daniels – age 28- 2 counts of Traffic/Motor vehicle offense, Driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirements

54. Aquanis Kesawn Howard – age 21- 3 counts of Traffic/Motor vehicle offense, Driving without a valid license

55. Christopher Derrick Wimbush- age 46- DUI

56. Danyl Lee Roberts- age 31- Miscellaneous, Sale, Distribution, or possession of dangerous drugs, 2 holds Twiggs county and Jones County

57. Dawann Ramon Davis – age 47- DUI, Traffic/Motor vehicle offense

58. Billy Chavius Harper – age 24- 3 counts of Traffic/Motor vehicle offense

59. Darran Jerome Hogan – age 52 - DUI, Traffic/Motor vehicle offense

60. Dianna Marie Walker-Ivey – age 39 - DUI

61. Sandrina Danyelle Anderson -age 33 - DUI, Traffic/Motor vehicle offense

62. Carla Marissa Caswell – age 42 - Traffic / Motor vehicle offense , Miscellaneous, warrant served state court

63. Garion Davontae Hart – age 25 - DUI, Traffic/Motor vehicle offense

64. Gary Latonio Hart Jr. – age 35 -Traffic/Motor vehicle offense, Driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI