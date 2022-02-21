Family grieving after father finds daughter dead in northwest Macon home

Just after 1:30 a.m. off Winchester Place, in the Barrington Hall subdivision, 49-year-old Cynthia Berry's father found her dead inside her home.

MACON, Ga. — Deputies found a woman dead at her home in northwest Bibb County this morning. They're calling it a homicide.

22-year-old Brianna Berry lost her mother Monday morning.

Brianna said, "You see this all the time in Macon and Warner Robins. People die all the time and we just kind of of move on with our day; and it's actually different when it happens to you."

Just after 1:30 a.m. off Winchester Place, in the Barrington Hall subdivision, 49-year-old Cynthia Berry's father found her dead inside her home. That's according to Bibb-County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley. Brianna stopped by to see what happened.

Brianna said, "Personally, I think because my mom is such a nice person and she doesn't know how to say no, that I kind of feel like she might've allowed him to come here."

Brianna said she moved here to start a new life, away from a violent ex-boyfriend. We asked the Bibb County Sheriff's Office about that and they declined to comment, saying they're still investigating. Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says at the request of the sheriff's office, he can't release details of how she died.

Jones said, "Certainly, we want to keep them in our prayers and our thoughts and everything. It's a tragedy that hit Macon and a tragedy for that family."

Neighbors said Berry lived alone and just moved in this year. Tom Mason lives two streets over.

"It's not an old neighborhood, but it's established. I am just really surprised to hear about it. It can happen anywhere, but you just don't expect it in your own neighborhood," Mason said.

Brianna said, "She was just a really sweet woman -- a really, really... sweetest woman you'll ever meet; and I guess what I wanted to say was with Mother's Day coming up, despite whatever you got going on with your parents just hold them close."

Brianna says her mother was going to turn 50 in May. Many of you are leaving condolences on our Facebook page.

