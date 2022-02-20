Deadly Macon intersection to undergo safety changes

The Pio Nono-Houston Road interchange has had a lot of pedestrian fatalities over the years, but there will be changes to it soon.

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: Video in this story is from the case mentioned.

The Pio Nono-Houston Road interchange has had a lot of pedestrian fatalities over the years, including one this week. Macon-Bibb County has a plan to make it safer for pedestrians.

"It's a death trap. They come too fast around these curbs. This little young woman was 47-years-old and she got struck by two vehicles," said concerned citizen, Linda Hardman.

Hardman was talking about Tawanda Faye Willis. She was on her way to a convenience store in October when she was hit by a car, killing her at the scene.

"Somehow, they need to slow it down, break it up, or make a bridge for pedestrians to cross over this road," stated Hardman.

Macon-Bibb Commissioner Bill Howell says the intersection was dangerous when he was a kid, but now, there is a change on the horizon for this notorious road.

"Hopefully, once we're finished, once we get the roundabout in, once we have a walkway for pedestrians, hopefully we will see an end to it," said Howell.

The state has already approved plans for a two-lane roundabout to make it safer for people crossing the street. They hope to finish the Seven Bridges project on Highway 247 this year so they can begin construction on the roundabout.