Driving Me Crazy!: Drivers ready to see construction end on Jeffersonville, Millerfield Road

Chris Floore says they expect crews will complete this project in late spring to mid-summer 2022.

MACON, Ga. — Traveling around Central Georgia, we know all the trouble spots. They're places where driving is difficult, or even dangerous.

One Macon man is ready to see construction on Jeffersonville and Millerfield Road come to an end. Every day, Danny Greene makes a pit stop at his favorite corner store, Jim Food Mart.

The store is near his home at the intersection of the two roads, and it's an intersection he is no stranger to.

"3, 4, 5, 6 times a day," Greene said.

That's how often he travels both roads, but he isn't always happy about doing it.

"I know them pretty good, but a person, a person who doesn't know them? It can be kind of dangerous for them," Greene said.

In 2018, Macon-Bibb County announced the Jeffersonville Road Improvement Project.

The project focuses on widening the roads, replacing the bridge over Walnut Creek, adding sidewalks and lighting; and replacing the traffic lights at Jeffersonville Road and Emery, and Jeffersonville and Millerfield.

Changes that Greene says need to be made.

"We didn't have any sidewalks and stuff. We had nowhere to walk over there and it was real dangerous. Second, the roads had holes in them that they would never fix for years and years. The bridge, they were supposed to be fixing that -- it's been over 20 years, they just got the bridge done last year," Greene said.

He says he's thankful for the improvement, but not how long it's taking. It's difficult for drivers and pedestrians to navigate.

"We come up here and they've been working on this road but it's tore all up, and it looks like they can do a better job and it's just... it's driving me crazy," Greene said.

He's ready to see the project finished.

"I want to see that the roads are secure to where the kids can walk up and down here and not have to be in the highway, you know," he said.

He hopes it's done within a year. 13WMAZ reached out to Chris Floore with Macon-Bibb County.

Floore says they expect crews will complete this project in late spring to mid-summer. He also says this is a project that neighborhoods around Jeffersonville Road have expected for years and that it's exciting to be almost done with it.