Baldwin County neighbor concerned about safety after 30-year-old woman shot to death

If you have any information the Baldwin County sheriff's office wants you to contact them at (478) 445-4893.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 30-year-old woman. They said it happened overnight at Towns Street near Highway 112.

We spoke to Vivian Mosley, a neighbor who lives right down the street. She says she's shocked to hear this happened.

"Long as I have been over here, I ain't have no problems with that type of violence," Mosley said.

The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a gunshot victim early Tuesday morning. They found 30-year-old Latoria Waller shot at home on Towns Street.

She was transported to a hospital, but later died.

"I just hope that our sheriff's department, I'm sure they will get to the bottom of it, and they're going to do whatever they need to do for the one that did it," Mosley said.

The sheriff's office says they're investigating with the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Bibb County search dogs. They also say they have one person in custody who has not been charged and have interviewed witnesses.

Mosley has lived in the neighborhood for about 25 years, and she says she wants to see her neighbors looking out for one another.

"If it wasn't for this streetlight that I have to pay Georgia Power for every month, it will be black-dark -- you can't see nothing over here. That's why other neighbors need to be having their lights on," she said.

She also encourages those in her neighborhood to be aware of their surroundings. To her, it's crucial to helping stop crime.

"I hope for the future that people really open their eyes out and look and be more observant [of] what going on in the neighborhood or around their homes," she said.