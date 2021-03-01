x
Milledgeville Police investigating after shots fired off North Columbia Street

Police say they are looking for the alleged suspect for questioning.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Milledgeville Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the area of North Columbia Street Saturday.

According to a news release, officers were called to 2400 North Columbia Street around 8:20 p.m. for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived they secured the crime scene and started investigating what happened. 

Officers found the victim, 32-year-old Taki Miller, nearby and arrested Miller or charges from an unrelated case out of Meter, GA. 

Police say they are searching for the alleged suspect, 49-year-old Melissa Preston, for questioning. 

Police say there is no threat to the public, but they are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the department at 478-414-4090. 

