Milledgeville Police investigating after shots fired off North Columbia Street

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Milledgeville Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the area of North Columbia Street Saturday.

According to a news release, officers were called to 2400 North Columbia Street around 8:20 p.m. for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived they secured the crime scene and started investigating what happened.

Officers found the victim, 32-year-old Taki Miller, nearby and arrested Miller or charges from an unrelated case out of Meter, GA.

Police say they are searching for the alleged suspect, 49-year-old Melissa Preston, for questioning.