MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have made a second arrest in the Thursday night shooting death of a Macon teen.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Dalton Lee Spires was arrested Friday afternoon in connection to 17-year-old Joe Woolfolk. The release says that the shooting stemmed from an illegal drug transaction.

Spires was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with Murder and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. He is being held without bond.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: 'That really threw me for a loop': Coaches, family react to Macon teen's shooting death

RELATED: Update: Macon teen shot to death, 16-year-old charged with murder

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.