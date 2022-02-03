Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Pio Nono Metro PCS store

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery of the Metro PCS store located at 844 Pio Nono Avenue Thursday evening.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 7 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the employees. After getting an unknown amount of money, he ran away.
No one was hurt.
This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.