Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery at Pio Nono Metro PCS store

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery of the Metro PCS store located at 844 Pio Nono Avenue Thursday evening.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 7 p.m., a man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the employees. After getting an unknown amount of money, he ran away.

No one was hurt.