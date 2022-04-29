Bibb deputies investigating man shot in foot on Cedar Avenue near Bowden Homes

The victim was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in stable condition.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was hurt in a drive-by shooting on Cedar Avenue near Bowden Homes Friday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 9 p.m., a 30-year-old man was walking in the area when a car drove by and someone inside began shooting. The man was shot in the foot.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.