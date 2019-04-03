MACON, Ga. — A Bibb inmate who fled during a work detail in November 2018 has finally been captured.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were patrolling the area of Anthony Road and Swan Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.

They saw a tan Ford Explorer with no tag on it, so they started a traffic stop, but the driver and passenger ran away.

The driver, 23-year-old Jaylon Patrick, was captured after a foot chase. The passenger was able to get away.

The sheriff’s office says Patrick was on the list of Macon Regional Crimestoppers’ ’15 Most Wanted.’

He’s charged with felony escape before conviction and probation violation. He’s being held without bond.

Patrick escaped back on November 11 when a vehicle pulled up to his work detail, and he got inside. He was originally in jail on charges of felony theft by taking.

