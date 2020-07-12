Child stabbed to death in Dawson County, teen girl charged with murder

Authorities haven't identified the teen suspect or the victim

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Dawson County sheriff confirmed, Sunday, tragic details reported by the Dawson County News regarding the death of a child.

Sheriff Jeff Johnson said that an 11-year-old boy had been fatally stabbed and that a teen girl had been arrested in connection with the crime.

Johnson said that the stabbing happened around 5 p.m. in the western portion of the county. First responders found the victim, who has not been publicly identified, with multiple stab wounds and were unable to save him.

Sheriff Johnson said the unnamed 14-year-old suspect has been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.