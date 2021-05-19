'Didn't deserve to die': Washington County mother asking for answers in son's death

A Washington County mother says her son's homicide case is at a standstill, and she wants answers to her questions about what happened on the night her son died.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — 25-year-old Montico Maze was shot and killed in Sandersville last month.

Six weeks later, his mother says she's still waiting for answers and a possible arrest.

"He had his problems, him and her, but I raised a good child -- all my boys good," says Felicia Henderson, Maze's mother.

She says Maze was her oldest son.

He was in a relationship for the last three or so years.

"They had a decent relationship, but they did have their problems in the relationship. Both of them been arrested for domestic violence," she says.

She says lately, the two were getting along, but on the night of April 3, that changed.

"The night before, he didn't come home so she was already upset with him because he stayed out all night and I guess they had some problems that day earlier," says Henderson.

A report from the Washington County Sheriff's Office says witnesses named Maze's girlfriend as the person who shot and killed him.

She was taken to the sheriff's office and questioned, but later released.

Henderson says she hopes the district attorney's office may reconsider.

"I want justice for my son, because whatever the problem or the issue was, he didn't deserve to die," she says.

When asked about the case, Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran said he was waiting on more findings from the GBI before handing the case over the district attorney's office. He says from there, the D.A. will decide whether or not to press charges.

The GBI says the autopsy results are complete in this case.