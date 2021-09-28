Donnie Rowe's fate now in hands of jury on 9th day of trial

Jurors deliberated for more than four hours Tuesday.

MACON, Ga. — For a second time this week, Donnie Rowe’s fate is now in the hands of the jury.

This time, they'll decide whether he deserves the death penalty after murdering two state corrections officers.

13WMAZ spent the day at the courthouse, watching the final phases of the trial unfold.

The ninth day of the Rowe trial brought more defense witnesses, closing statements, and deliberation.

Emotions filled the inside of the Putnam County courthouse.

Dozens of officers arrived right before closing statements' in support of Curtis Billue’s and Christopher Monica’s family.

"The fact is that man is not sorry for the murders that took place on June 13, 2017," District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale said.

He started closing statements by saying Rowe entered the gate on the prison bus first, giving Ricky Dubose the opportunity to kill.

Barksdale said, "The defendant and Ricky Dubose were in it together, parties to a crime!”

Defense attorney Frank Hogue said he feels the same anger and pain the jurors felt as they listened to testimonies, but Hogue says Rowe will never ride on a bus again.

"Donnie Rowe will die in prison," Hogue said.

Barksdale also acknowledged Rowe’s troubled childhood, but made a comment on his age.

"This man is almost 50 years old," Barksdale said.

Hogue said Rowe's parents failed him.

He then tells the jury they will be “changed" by the trial itself and their final decision.

"Your individual moral decision whether to sentence this man die by lethal injection or by natural cause one day, in prison, will become an indelible part of you," Hogue said.

Barksdale argued for the death penalty and asked the jury to give the same mercy Rowe gave to both Curtis Billue and Christopher Monica.

"Nothing is off limits for this man -- businesses, homes, officers, young, or old -- it doesn't matter," Barksdale said.

Curtis Billue’s sister said she hopes jurors “put their hearts into a verdict that equates to the heinous crime on June 13, 2017.”

Rowe's children and another one of his cousin's also testified.

Jurors deliberated for more than four hours Tuesday.

Last week, jurors convicted Rowe of two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, escape, and hijacking.