Family, friends hold balloon release in honor of woman found dead at Lake Juliette boat ramp

Toriyahna Proctor's friends say they held the balloon release on March 24 because it is her birthday. She would have been 22.

MACON, Ga. — Thursday night, family and friends held a balloon release for Toriyahna Proctor, the young lady found dead at a Monroe County boat ramp Wednesday.

Proctor's family filed a missing persons report Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m.. Then around noon, deputies found the car owned by her boyfriend, Jadarius Watts, at Lake Juliette.

There, they also found Tori dead in the backseat of his car.

Her family says they don't want her to be forgotten.

"Just to make sure that we continue to remember her and all her joyous ways, her smile, and just to celebrate her life," said Latosha Proctor.

