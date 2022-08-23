Family of man killed in Warner Robins officer-involved shooting seeks answers

Rogers Kyaruzi's death was the 45th shooting involving an officer in Georgia at the time. The GBI is now investigating its 79th this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — More than 100 days ago, Rogers Kyaruzi was killed in an officer-involved shooting.

The family of Rogers Kyaruzi says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told them they'd have to wait 90 days for an update on this case, but that's come and gone. They say they're no closer to knowing what happened the day Kyaruzi died.

Niteecha Gill says she got the call on May 4.

“She said, 'Something's going on with him. He's scared, he needs help. Can you go get him?' They live in Warner Robins, they were down on Lenox, so I told her I wasn't feeling well. I’ll call him an Uber," Gill explained.

Things were quickly escalating. As she called her husband, she had no idea that would be the last they'd speak or that she would be on the phone with the officer who would fatally shoot him.

“I didn't know he was a cop. He didn't identify himself as an officer, he was just one of the people who ended up taking the phone when he was saying, 'Can you talk to my wife?' Gill recalled.

Atlanta Police Officer Lawrence Holland was working a part-time job in uniform that day. GBI reports say Holland was near an Atlanta restaurant where Kyaruzi was causing a disturbance and followed a guest into a restaurant. The report continues says there was a fight, Kyaruzi tried to take the officer’s gun, and was shot.

"He wasn't a drug user or anything, so the behavior that was exhibited May 4, I think that took us all by surprise. Nobody knew what was going on, we were all just shocked,” Myra Yorke, Kyaruzi’s sister said.

Months later, they say they still don't know much. His family says GBI agent Joseph Clark asked them to wait 90 days.

"We called him last Tuesday, which was 104 days since his passing, and all he can tell us is he has other cases, he's still investigating. He doesn't have the toxicology report," Gill told 13WMAZ.

They say they've requested the autopsy, toxicology report and bodycam footage to know if Kyaruzi had something in his system or even if he was the aggressor.

"It doesn't add up, so that's why we’re demanding the bodycam, we’re demanding the autopsy and toxicology. We just want some closure for our family," Yorke said.

“Rog was a good man, he was a good person. He didn’t deserve this," friend Kevin Smith said.

Nelly Miles with the GBI says the bureau has been in contact with the family.

She did confirm they have not yet gotten the toxicology report, autopsy, or body cam footage. She says that because it’s an active investigation.