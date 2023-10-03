Florida man suspected of killing his wife dies after chase in Dooly County

During the chase, the man wrecked his car near Old National Road.

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — A Florida man suspected of killing his wife is dead after a chase that ended in Dooly County, according to Sheriff Craig Peavy.

Peavy said the suspect wrecked his car during the chase and it is not clear whether the man died from the accident or shot himself.

The man’s name has not been released but Peavy says the man is accused of killing his wife this weekend in Ocala.

The sheriff says officers spotted his car on Monday night and chased him. He says the suspect fired shots at them from his car but the officers did not fire back.

Peavy says the wreck happened just before 6 p.m. on Highway 230 near Old National Road, that’s west of Unadilla.