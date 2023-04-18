Former Monroe County band director gets 10 years for sexual exploitation of children

District Attorney Jonathan Adams says Bryant Miles Benson pleaded guilty Tuesday in Monroe County Superior Court to 10 felony counts.

FORSYTH, Ga. — Mary Persons High School’s former band director will serve at least 10 years in prison after admitting improper conduct with a former student.

All 10 involved sexual exploitation of children and sexual conduct by a person with supervisory authority.

Last year, Adams said Benson had sexual communication with a teen for a year-and-a-half, beginning when she was in 9th grade. They exchanged lewd photos and messages by direct message, Adams said.

A judge gave Benson a 40-year sentence, 10 to be served. He must pay a $100,000 fine, register as a sex offender and surrender his teaching license, according to Adams.