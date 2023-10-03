Monroe County man sentenced to 35 years in prison for possession of child sexual abuse material

He had previously been convicted of sexual battery against a child under age 16 in 2008.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — A repeat child sex offender from Forsyth was sentenced to 35 years in prison this week, according to a release from the United States Attorney's Office.

35-year-old Kenneth Scott Queen was sentenced to serve 420 months in prison and 25 years of supervised release, and $20,000 restitution to a minor victim by U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell on July 24.

Queen pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of failure to register as a sex offender. Queen will also have to register as a sex offender for life upon his release from prison.

"Children will be safer because law enforcement quickly responded to reports of minors being tattooed and unveiled a predator," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. "Protecting the most vulnerable citizens from harm—and holding criminals who prey on them accountable—is a priority for law enforcement at every level."

Queen was convicted of sexual battery against a child under age 16 and child molestation in Madison County, Georgia, in 2008, according to public records.

Queen was required to register as a sex offender for life. After that, he relocated to Tennessee, where he was registered as a sex offender. Queen then moved to Monroe County. In 2020, it was reported that he was tattooing children.

Queen was found in possession of graphic child sexual abuse material he captured involving a young child. At the time, Queen had not registered as a sex offender in Monroe County, according to the release.

"Despite his prior conviction, Queen continued to abuse children, which the FBI will not tolerate," said Robert Gibbs, Supervisory Senior Resident Agent of FBI Atlanta's Macon office. "Queen's 35 years in prison will give him plenty of time to think about his unacceptable and repeated behavior, but more importantly, while in federal prison, he won't be able to do harm to any more children."

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office, FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service investigated the case.