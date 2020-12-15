The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says two deputies are home recovering.

MACON, Ga. — Lieutenant Chad Beck with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a high speed chase was just ending when a Georgia State Patrol trooper hit two deputies and another GSP trooper.

"The deputies had the vehicle stopped, they were actually apprehending the suspect at the time when they were struck by the trooper vehicle," says Beck.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says two of its deputies are home and resting after a high speed chase and crash on Saturday night.

Beck says they're still sore, but have no major injuries.

Beck says Sergeants Chris Sherrell and Robert Rodgers were pulling over John Johnson and a passenger, who were on a motorcycle, and a GSP trooper crashed into them, causing lanes of I-75 to be shut down in Macon for hours.

Beck says stopping Johnson was justified.

"This guy was recklessly driving, he's going over 110 miles an hour on an interstate, darting in and out of traffic in the emergency lane, in between cars, in between cars and the white line, he needed to be stopped," he says.

Johnson and his passenger, Tosha Kidd, are both in jail without bond.

This isn't John Johnson's first brush with Monroe County deputies this year.

According to an incident report, Johnson previously faced charges after stealing a motorcycle and leading deputies on a chase.

The report says it happened on September 29, when a deputy noticed a motorcyclist driving without a tag.

Deputies tried to pull over the driver, later identified as Johnson, but he didn't stop.

Deputies eventually caught up to Johnson, searched him, and found drug items.

They also discovered the motorcycle was stolen.

Johnson faced nearly 10 charges including fleeing, possession of stolen property, and several drug-related charges.