MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested 6 people in a drug bust on 1100 block of Carroll Street just before noon Thursday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Jazzie Dcedric Austin, 30-year-old Lachandra Renee Broxton, 51-year-old James Lee Crawford Sr, 58-year-old Phillip Morris, 41-year-old Michael Stephens Jr., and 53-year-old Aaron Lee Whitfield were all arrested during a search that found crack cocaine and marijuana.

Austin was charged with Possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. He also had warrants for four counts of Burglary, Theft by Taking, and Criminal Trespass in unrelated cases.

Broxton was charged with Possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

Crawford was charged with Possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. He also had a Probation Violation warrant on an unrelated case.

Morris was charged with Possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.

Stephens was charged with Possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.

Whitfield was charged with Possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Obstruction of Peace Office. Whitfield also had warrants for Felony Probation Violation and Misdemeanor Probation Violation in unrelated cases. Whitfield also had a warrant out of Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

All 6 suspects were taken to the Bibb County jail where they are held without bond at this time.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

