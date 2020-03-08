Macon-Bibb County shooting victim's mom speaks to end gun violence

Last week alone, the county saw three homicides

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County has seen 36 homicides this year. Last week alone, the county had three homicides.

The mother and sister of one of those victims, Nadia Andrews, are demanding that the community stop the killing.

"They were so heartless that they did not even consider her being a female. They just killed her like a dog," Nadia's mother, Mia Andrews said.

Andrews says her daughter drove to a gas station to pick up a few things. Nadia was shot and killed in her car in the store's parking lot Wednesday morning.

"Now, we have just a memory. How do you, How do you just drag on her memory? How do you explain it to my nieces? We are all they have right now. They don't have their mom. I don't know what I would do if I lost my mom, and I'm 23," Nadia's sister, Myia Jackson said.

Nadia was the mother of two girls. Andrews described Nadia as a shy, but sweet and loving person, and a mother who loved her two daughters dearly.

"They won't have someone there to comfort, love, and support them. That's just really horrible. We just have to step up now and be mother to her children. And they'll never see her ever again. They were so young that they may never remember what she was like and how she felt and how she talked," Andrews said.

Jackson says they'll make sure Nadia's legacy lives on through her 5-year-old and 3-year-old. The youngest daughter is what her family calls a "momma's girl."

"She loved her momma. She loved no one else except her momma," Andrews said.

Andrews now joins the many other families who have lost loved ones to violence in Macon and are now speaking out.

Though she says her heart breaks about the loss of her daughter, she hopes that Nadia's death will lead to change.

"They really don't know what they did to my family. How much it hurts and how we have to try to live on her legacy. I just pray the community comes together and do something about all of this," Andrews said.

