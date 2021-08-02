3 hospitalized after shooting on Macon's Mikado Avenue

Bibb deputies say at least one person is in critical condition

MACON, Ga. — Three people are recovering in the hospital after a shooting in south Macon Sunday.

According to Sgt. Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the call initially came in as a fight in the 4200-block of Mikado Avenue around 7 p.m.

Three people were shot and taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent. Two of the victims are listed in stable condition and the third is in critical condition.

Williams says the shooting happened in the street and not at a house. They believe a white SUV drove away from the scene after the shooting.

Names of the victims were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.