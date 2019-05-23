MACON, Ga. — A man is now behind bars and charged with an assault that happened earlier in May.

According to a news release, 29-year-old Dwayne Eddie Williams Jr. was arrested Wednesday around 10:30 a.m.

Because of her injuries, the female victim couldn’t speak to investigators until Monday, May 20 – a week after the alleged assault took place.

It was reported that Williams hit the woman with his hands and a weapon, and then left her on the porch of a Brentwood Avenue home where she was found by deputies. The motive for alleged assault is unknown right now.

Williams is charged with aggravated assault and he’s being held on a $16,700 bond.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

