Macon murder suspect Christian Williams still missing 3 months after alleged kidnapping

Sheriff David Davis says he and his investigators have hit a dead end. They have followed every lead and still have no real answers or much evidence.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — It's been three months since a Macon murder suspect vanished.

Christian Williams' family tells Bibb investigators he was kidnapped by two men from his front porch-- hours before he was set to stand trial for the April 2021 murder of Gregory Watkins.

So, where is the Bibb County Sheriff's Office in the investigation?

Sheriff David Davis says he and his investigators have hit a dead end.

They have followed every lead and still have no real answers or much evidence.

It's just the released surveillance camera footage from Williams' home capturing the moments two men dragged the murder suspect out of his front yard.

"Is there any evidence that makes you and investigators lean a certain way into a theory of how he disappeared, was he kidnapped? Or is he on the run?," Ashlyn Webb asked Davis.

"Well, you know, you have to take things at face value and you see your video of someone seemingly taken against their will. So you investigate that as far as it goes," Davis replied.

Sheriff Davis says they've done just that--a full, thorough investigation.

But three months after Williams disappeared, Davis says there's no evidence of foul play, no ransom demand, and no direct conversations to him or from him.

"That is one of the things that's been so perplexing about this. There has been no phone calls from anyone about this situation. There have been phone calls from people saying, you know, where he might be or third party, fourth party conversations," Davis said.

Sheriff Davis says the timeline of Williams' disappearance makes investigators believe it may have premeditated.

Williams was wearing an ankle monitor that was supposed to be tracked by Anytime Bail and it's contracted company.

Sheriff Davis says the company did not notify public officials that the battery on William's monitor was dead. the company also didn't notify Williams to charge it.

He says it's up to murder suspects to charge their ankle monitors and attached phones.

"You let the battery run down and then all of a sudden the person is kidnapped. It seems like this thing has been thought out," Davis said.

The sheriff says at this point, Christian Williams could be anywhere. As we reported last month, there is a nationwide lookout for Christian Williams so if he's pulled over by law enforcement in any part of the U.S., he will be taken in for contempt of court, Davis said.

The U.S. Marshals are also working to bring him in. Davis says he's confident law enforcement will find Christian Williams.