Deputies looking for 2 after man dies in shooting at north Macon convenience store

MACON, Ga. — One man is dead after a shooting at a north Macon convenience store.

According to Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, it happened at the Circle K at 6205 Zebulon Road just before 2 a.m.

Deputies responded to a call about a person down when they found a man shot, laying out outside of his car.

Jones says 23-year-old Brandon Washington was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working to find out what led up to the shooting, but the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people wanted for questioning in connection to the homicide investigation.

Deputies say they were last seen driving a 1995 White Dodge Ram work van.