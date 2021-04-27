Macon pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident on Harrison Road

The driver stopped to check on the woman and then drove away.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in the 4800 block of Harrison Road Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9 p.m., the call came in about a person hit. When they made it to the scene, deputies found an unresponsive woman in the road. Deputies say a the woman was hit by an SUV. The driver stopped to check on the woman and then drove away.

The victim was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where she later died.