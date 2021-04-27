1 arrested, 1 hospitalized in Telfair County shooting

MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — One man is in the hospital and another in jail after a shooting that happened on 15 Ashford Drive in McRae/Helena Tuesday morning.
According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, just before 9 a.m., the Telfair County Sheriff's Office got the call about a man shot multiple times. The victim, Willie Facion, was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent. He is expected to survive.
The release also says Jeffrey Harrell was arrested after he admitted to the shooting. There is no word on charges or bond at this time.