1 arrested, 1 hospitalized in Telfair County shooting

Jeffrey Harrell was arrested after he admitted to the shooting.

MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — One man is in the hospital and another in jail after a shooting that happened on 15 Ashford Drive in McRae/Helena Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, just before 9 a.m., the Telfair County Sheriff's Office got the call about a man shot multiple times. The victim, Willie Facion, was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent. He is expected to survive.