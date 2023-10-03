Man wanted after robbing downtown Macon fast food restaurant at gunpoint. Here's what we know

The robbery happened just before midnight on Monday.

MACON, Ga. — A man is wanted after robbing a downtown Macon fast food restaurant at gunpoint on Monday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Just before midnight, a man went into the Burger King located at 853 Riverside Drive.

The man with a gun demanded money from the employee. After getting the money, he ran from the building. No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

