Coroner: Mental health crisis ends with one person dead in stand-off that shut down East Macon road

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office shut down the road as negotiators and mental health professionals worked to get the individual out of their home.

MACON, Ga. — One person is dead in a mental health crisis that led to the closure of an East Macon road, according to Coroner Leon Jones.

It happened this afternoon on Laurel Avenue just off of Gray Highway.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a person with a gun was having a mental health crisis, and they blocked off the road as the negotiators and mental health professionals worked to get the individual to come out of the home.

Ultimately, the man went into their bathroom and committed suicide, Jones said.

If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts, you can call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. There is also additional support from the International Association of Suicide Prevention here.

