14-year-old charged with car theft in Monroe County

The sheriff's office warns that there is a TikTok challenge on social media that encourages and shows people how to steal Kia and Hyundai products

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe deputies say they arrested and charged a 14-year-old with theft in the theft of two cars in Juliette on Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the two cars were recovered and a 14-year-old juvenile was charged with the theft on both vehicles as well as Entering Auto.

The sheriff's office warns that there is a TikTok challenge on social media that encourages and shows people how to steal Kia and Hyundai products.

The post advises you to make sure your cars are locked and your keys are not left inside.