Alleged 'lone shooter' in country club triple homicide was in jail this week on unrelated charges, later released

Bryan Rhoden was arrested Thursday in connection with the deadly shooting at the Pinetree Country Club. He now sits in jail.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of killing three people at a Cobb County country club was arrested hours after the weekend shooting on unrelated charges and released, jail records show.

Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said authorities apprehended the "lone shooter," Bryan Rhoden, Thursday around 5:30 p.m. in Chamblee. He's facing three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of kidnapping.

However, before Thursday's arrest, it appears Rhoden was taken into custody in DeKalb County early Sunday morning, for DUI, false ID, and other charges unrelated to the shooting.

During a news conference Thursday evening, 11Alive asked the chief about the previous arrest that happened hours after the Cobb shooting.

"I have been told that he had a previous arrest," the chief said about Rhoden.

However, he didn't elaborate to say whether or not Rhoden's name might have been connected to the Cobb case at that time.

"At this point, I don't want to discuss what all we knew at that point. Like I said, the investigation is continuing and we're actually involved at this moment in discussions," he said.

Jail records show Rhoden was released on bond from the DeKalb County jail on July 6.

He is now charged in the deaths of the two people found shot to death in the bed of a Ram 3500 pick-up truck located at the Cobb County country club's golf course. One of the victims was identified as 76-year-old Paul Pierson, who was the owner of the Ram 3500, according to police. The other man was later identified as 46-year-old Henry Valdez of California.

MEDIA ALERT: At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, the @CobbSheriff Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshal's Southeastern Regional Task Force along with the Chamblee Police Dept. apprehended Bryan Rhoden in Chamblee, GA.



The suspect is being interviewed by @cobbpolice1. — Cobb County Sheriff’s Office (@CobbSheriff) July 8, 2021

The other victim, golf pro Gene Siller, was found on the green of the 10th hole with a gunshot wound to his head. Detectives learned Siller was in no way targeted in the shooting and was killed because of what he might have witnessed.