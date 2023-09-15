Police investigate motive behind 15-year-old charged in Warner Robins homicide

Warner Robins Police Department charged a 15-year-old girl with homicide and aggravated assault in the case of Enrique A. Burgess.

Minors charged with one of Georgia's seven deadly sins, such as murder, are prosecuted by the state as adults; however, the investigation is ongoing, thus, their name has not been released.

Police say tips sent in from the community ultimately led to the search warrant and arrest.

Around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, the WRPD responded to a 911 call on the Northside of Warner Robins.

Enrique A. Burgess, 64, was shot and killed at his home. First responders found him unresponsive on his front porch.

He was taken to the Houston Medical Center, where he passed away.

His neighbor Shannon Williams said she's disheartened by the events.

"I don't think it should have happened like that, like it was broad daylight," she said. "Like, it's crazy."

"The next day is whenever we actually started getting some tips coming in," Sgt. Justin Clark said. "We got one tip through crime stoppers. A couple of others were just residents in the area who had gotten information on who the suspect may be and where they may live, things like that."

Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, the WRPD searched the suspect's home. The female victim was interviewed and then charged with homicide and aggravated assault.

"I think he was known to other members of the juvenile's family, as well," Clark said. "We're still trying to kinda determine everything as far as the relationships. But we do know they were just friendly from the neighborhood, for the most part."

"It's sad because that's still a baby," Williams said. "They have so much life ahead of them. They got their whole life ahead. That's sad that you throw your whole life away... You didn't have to kill anyone."

Williams said she remembers Burgess as a nice, friendly guy who didn't bother anyone.

Clark said none of the people investigators spoke to had anything wrong to say about Burgess.

If you have any information on what happened, you can contact the case investigator, Detective Gary Chambers, at (478) 302-5380.

To remain anonymous, you can contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.