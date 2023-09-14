Underage female arrest made in murder of Warner Robins man, according to the police department

An underage female was arrested on Thursday in the shooting death of Enrique Burgess, according to the police department.

MACON, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department arrested an underage female in the shooting death of 64-year-old Enrique Burgess, according to a press release from the department.

According to a previous release, Burgess was found shot multiple times in his home at 319 Camellia Circle.

At around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, the Warner Robins Police Department conducted a search, the female victim was interviewed and charged with homicide and aggravated assault.

According to the media release, the Burgess and the shooter knew each other, and they say that this was not a random encounter.

Because the shooter is underage, the arrestee's name and other information is being withheld as the investigation is still ongoing, the department said.

With the investigation still moving forward, the Warner Robins Police Department is still asking for information from the public. You can contact the detective investigating the case at 478-302-5380 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

