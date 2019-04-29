PERRY, Ga. — The Perry Police Department is investigating after a shooting at an apartment complex left one man dead.

Captain Heath Dykes with the department says the shooting happened at Kings Villas Apartments off Kings Chapel Road around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

He says the man was shot multiple times, and passed away.

Chief Stephen Lynn says this is the city of Perry's first homicide since 2016 when Sam Poss was killed.

RELATED: Second teen convicted of killing Sam Poss sentenced to life in prison

RELATED: Jury finds one of the teens accused of killing Sam Poss guilty

The name of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.