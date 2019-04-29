PERRY, Ga. — The Perry Police Department is investigating after a shooting at an apartment complex left one man dead.
Captain Heath Dykes with the department says the shooting happened at Kings Villas Apartments off Kings Chapel Road around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
He says the man was shot multiple times, and passed away.
Chief Stephen Lynn says this is the city of Perry's first homicide since 2016 when Sam Poss was killed.
The name of the victim has not been released.
This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.