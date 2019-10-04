EASTMAN, Ga. — A Dodge County woman charged with murder in the Monday death of a man was known to law enforcement, according to an incident report.

The incident report from April 7, the day before 62-year-old Gary Peacock was found dead in his Indigo Lane home, details how 24-year-old Cassie Roosa allegedly assaulted her mother.

It says officers were sent to a home on Main Street in Eastman for a domestic dispute in progress around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

When they got to the scene, they found Kathy Parker bleeding out of her head and arm while sitting on the doorstep of her apartment.

She told them she was sitting on the bed watching TV when Cassie came in and removed the light bulb from a nearby glass lamp.

The report says Parker asked her daughter why she removed the bulb, and then Roosa grabbed the lamp and hit Parker with the lamp twice.

Parker said she tried to get away when Cassie jumped across the bed and tried to bite her on the back before someone in the home pulled Cassie off of her.

The following day, the GBI was called to Indigo Lane to investigate the death of 62-year-old Gary Peacock after his wife walked into the home and saw his body.

Authorities arrested Roosa, the girlfriend of Peacock’s step-grandson, and charged her with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

The homicide case remains under investigation.

