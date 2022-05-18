Taco Bell employee turned himself in after shooting at teens in South Fulton, police said

Police said the suspect bonded out of jail on Sunday.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Update: The suspect turned himself in on May 19 and bonded; South Fulton Police said he bonded out of jail on Sunday.

South Fulton Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot at a Taco Bell off Fulton Industrial Boulevard and Camp Creek Parkway.

Authorities say a 16-year-old and 17-year-old were struck by gunfire after an argument at the location with an employee.

Police added that during the argument, the employee went inside, grabbed an assault rifle, and came outside exchanging gunfire with the teens. A handgun was also found at the scene.

South Fulton Police said they obtained warrants for the suspect on aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct and a few other charges.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals, according to police, who noted that the 16-year-old was shot in the neck but expected to be ok, and the 17-year-old is in stable condition.

Taco Bell issued a statement on the incident Wednesday afternoon.