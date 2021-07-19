'There's a lot of people that care': Macon Regional Crimestoppers passes $1M mark in tip rewards

Macon Regional Crimestoppers cover Bibb and seven of its surrounding counties.

MACON, Ga. — Since 2000, Macon Regional Crimestoppers has helped clear almost 10,000 cases spanning eight Central Georgia counties, and in June, executive director Corporal Greg Thomas says they passed more than $1 million in rewards from tips.

"It's people sharing what they know so they can feel they're doing their part to help," says Thomas.

He says there's no set reward amount for most cases, but tips for homicides are at the top of the range.

"With homicides, those are the top of the scale, that's $2,000 automatically and the program pays on arrest not conviction, so therefore, there's no delay."

Along with cleared cases, Crimestoppers has also recovered almost $800,000 worth of property and made over 6,000 arrests.

Thomas says submitting tips through phone and through the website are both effective.

"There's a lot of good people in the public, a lot of people that care. A lot of people that are tired of seeing, that want change, and are willing to do their part. It's as simple as picking up the phone," says Thomas.

Thomas says he's been working with the program since 2017, but decades before, he began with the Bibb sheriff's office.

He says there's nothing like getting a case solved.

"When you get in law enforcement for the right reasons, it's because you care, and when you hear and when you see closure from cases, it makes you sit up a little straighter. It makes you feel the efforts you put out are worthwhile."

So far this year, the program has paid more than $27,000 in tip rewards.

Corporal Thomas says the list of the 15 most wanted updates every week, and they will be releasing the top most wanted list of 2021 next week.