'They'll never be forgotten': Friend remembers 2 victims killed in Macon mobile home park shooting

Quinterious Hillman and Jerod Lester, both 29, were shot and killed in their home on Monday afternoon.

MACON, Ga. — As the Bibb County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate Monday's homicide, friends say they're still trying to process what life will be like without Quinterious Hillman and Jerod Lester.

"Sometimes, it doesn't even feel real. I look at my phone and wanna pick up and call both of them, whether it's FaceTime or on the phone," says Howard Duncan, a close friend of the two victims.

Duncan, surrounded by a group of close friends, says the last 24 hours have been difficult to navigate, but he's thankful they have each other.

"Many people say, 'Hey, we'll come together when somebody's dying,' but that's not the case. In this case, we're always together. We're calling each other, we're doing something, so it's not like we're coming together because someone's dying. We're coming together because of both of them, because of the people who love them," he says.

Duncan says he knew both Hillman and Lester for over 10 years, but the two roommates were friends long before that.

He says Lester moved in with Hillman within the last few months, and their home was like a second home for most of their group of friends.

"They're both very outgoing, big personalities, they're friendly, it's always a vibe. Whether they just met you five minutes ago, they'll make you feel very comfortable, so it's always just welcoming," says Duncan.

He says support from the community has been overwhelming for all the friends and family, and they'll need it get through this.

"It's not gonna be the same without them two, but regardless, we're still gonna get together, enjoy ourselves, and talk about all the good memories. At the end of the day, they'll never be forgotten," he says.

Hillman's mom, Venice, did not want to speak on camera, but she did say what she'll miss most about her son is his smile, and that two young men's lives were taken much too soon.

Duncan says they're planning a balloon release for the two victims on Friday at 6:30 p.m.