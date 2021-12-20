Treutlen, Laurens deputies searching for man after high-speed chase

According to a Facebook post on the Laurens County Sheriff's Office page, the chase ended at Highway 29 and Fulghum Road.

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are looking for a man who led Treutlen County deputies on a high-speed chase and ran away after the pursuit ended in Laurens County Monday night.

According to a Facebook post on the Laurens County Sheriff's Office page, the chase ended at Highway 29 and Fulghum Road.

Deputies are warning residents in the area to be alert, keep their homes and cars secure, and to stay safe while the search is still ongoing.