City of Dublin appoints Keith Moon as acting police chief

DUBLIN, Ga. — Editor's note: The video is from Chief Tim Chatman's retirement announcement.

The Dublin Police Department has a new acting police chief at its helm.

According to a post on the City of Dublin's Facebook page, Keith Moon was appointed as acting Chief of Police on Friday.

The post says Moon is now transitioning into the role, replacing outgoing Chief Tim Chatman, who announced his plans to retire in May 2022. Chatman has been chief since Jan. 2016.

Acting City Manager Joshua Powell says there could be a gap in time between Chatman's retirement and the appointment of a permanent chief of police hired by the new permanent city manager, so in the interim, Chatman will step into the role of a consultant for Moon to assist him during the transition.