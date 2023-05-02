Two more arrests made in shooting death of Baldwin County teen

The 18-year-old was shot and killed during a home invasion last Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two more arrests have been made after a teen was shot and killed in his home in Baldwin County last week, according to the GBI.

18-year-old Malik Smith was arrested and charged with felony murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Syee Devon Havior.

This comes after a juvenile was arrested last Thursday in the shooting and another juvenile was arrested over the weekend.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for 19-year-old Jarius Washington.

The GBI said around 12:40 a.m. on Feb. 2 multiple people traveled to Havior's home on Black Springs Road.

At least one person entered the home and began shooting. Havior was shot multiple times.

The teen's family was at home at the time of the shooting but no one else was injured, according to Major Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.

More arrest warrants for the shooting are expected, according to the GBI.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office at (478)-445-4891 or the GBI regional investigative office in Milledgeville at (478)-445-4173.